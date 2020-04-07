Story County’s sixth case of COVID-19 was confirmed by Gov. Kim Reynolds office on Tuesday. The individual is described as a middle-aged adult and between the ages of 41 to 60 years old.

It wasn’t immediately known where the patient was tested, or their current status. Details about how the patient was exposed to COVID-19 will not be released due to HIPAA privacy laws.

Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center, confirmed the patient was not tested at their facility and wasn’t currently a patient at the hospital.

Shelley Goecke, the director of marketing and public relations for McFarland could not confirm whether the patient was tested at a McFarland location.

The governor’s office announced an additional 102 new cases along with Iowa’s 26th death, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,048. As of Tuesday, an additional 1,017 negative tests were found, bringing the state’s total of negative tests to 11,670.

Story County had a four-day break from positive cases; since last Friday, 248 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a breaking news report, more information will be added as it becomes available.