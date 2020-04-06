Boone County’s third confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday. According to the governor’s office, the individual is between the ages of 41 to 60 years old.

Boone County Hospital is unable to confirm where the patient was tested or share details of the patient’s current status due to Hipaa, a spokesperson from the hospital told the Tribune on Monday.

No additional cases were announced in Boone County during Monday’s press conference.

The IDPH confirmed 78 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing Iowa’s total of confirmed cases to 946. Three deaths were also confirmed on Monday: one older adult between the ages of 61 to 80 in Linn County and two elderly adults ages 81 and older in Tama County.

As of Monday, an additional 680 negative tests were found, bringing the state’s total of negative tests to 10,653.

In Iowa, more than 10 percent of all positive cases of COVID-19 are occurring among long-term care staff and residents, according to information released from the governor’s office on Sunday. More than 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa are tied to long-term care facilities, according to the governor’s office.

“This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death,” the governor’s office revealed in Sunday’s release.

On Thursday, Boone County had its second confirmed case of COVID-19 in an individual between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, and the first case occurred on Saturday, March 28, involving an individual between the ages of 18 to 40.