Peru State College will postpone its May commencement until December 18, 2020. The College made the decision following new recommendations to extend social distancing guidelines and to best give our graduates the opportunity to celebrate together.

Jason Hogue, director of marketing and communications at Peru State, said, “With the uncertainty about the trajectory and duration of the Coronavirus outbreak, it has become clear that it would be best to postpone the May commencement.”

“The College looks forward to celebrating the accomplishments of its graduates, with their family and friends, in December.”

The December 2020 commencement ceremony will be open to graduate and undergraduate students that would have been eligible to walk in May 2020, including December 2019, May 2020 and August 2020. Students graduating in December 2020 will also be invited to participate.

Additional details regarding the December 2020 event will be released in the future.