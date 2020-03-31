Nevada’s Fire Department is asking the community to be on the look out for an arsonist responsible for five separate ditch fires in recent weeks along a one mile stretch near T Avenue and 11th Street.

“It’s reckless,” said Nevada Fire Chief Ray Reynolds. “It’s irresponsible. At this point, we’ve counted up to five separate fires in (a) one mile stretch, so whoever it is …I look forward to the day when we catch them.”

Reynolds, who previously been an arson investigator said that the five recent fires are definitely arson as all of the fires have been set in a dry grass area, including on Sunday when strong winds made extinguishing the fire extremely dangerous.

“I certainly don’t know what their reasoning for putting the fire department in danger on a windy day is…” said Reynolds. “The problem is innocent people are affected, our firefighters are affected and it’s again, it’s irresponsible, and it’s reckless and certainly it’s not going to stand in our fire district.”

Like many other emergency service organizations due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Nevada’s Fire Department has been limiting the calls they respond to and limiting large staff responses, Reynolds said.

“Our community is very involved in protecting our public safety officials and supporting the department,” said Reynolds. “We’ve got some folks in the area that we’re familiar with that are very conscientious about what’s happening. I would say probably your best neighborhood watch we could have.”