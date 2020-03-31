The COVID-19 pandemic has brought much to a standstill and as the days have progressed, just as much confusion has developed over some of the real facts behind the virus and how to avoid it.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 31 Mike Thomason and several other Dallas County EMS staff members held an information station in the old Shopko parking lot. A second information station will be held from 4-7 p.m. on April 1 in the ADM High School parking lot.

In Perry, drivers could ride up in their vehicles and receive information on COVID-19 and the real facts behind it.

“The main focal point for this operation is to de-escalate the anxiety that people have and to remind people that this is the flu and normal flu treatments are what we’re shooting for,” said Thomason.

Part of de-escalating the overall anxiety for Thomason was to quiet the misinformation and rumors that have quickly surrounded the virus.

“This is a virus and there is no vaccine for it so you have to treat the symptoms,” said Thomason. “Realize that it is contagious but it is not as contagious as people think. It can’t get absorbed simply through your hands. It has to go to a mucous membrane so you’d have to move it from your hands to your face.”

Thomason added that people shouldn’t be worried about just touching each other which stresses the point of washing your hands even more.

“This isn’t an airborne illness and a lot of people will recover fully from this,” said Thomason. “Everybody needs to realize just how it’s transmitted and that by utilizing proper hand washing techniques, they can prevent themselves from contracting the virus.”

Thomason also added that stopping the spread of anxiety and misinformation is almost as critical as stopping the virus itself. The fluidity of the situation means a lot of changing factors and it’s that change itself that presents yet another obstacle.

“One of the biggest challenges we face right now is just how much things change on a day-to-day basis,” said Thomason. “Things are being adapted very rapidly and the hardest thing is keeping track of what is the best and most current practice. That’s where we get back to the basics of not touching your face, washing your hand and practicing social distancing.”

For all those properly following the social distancing protocol, Thomason mentioned that it’s important to truly understand social distancing as being six feet apart, not to avoid social activity altogether.

For those who have been found to have contracted COVID-19, Thomason talked about individuals being void of any symptom from fever to shortness of breath and more for at least 72 hours before they should end quarantine.