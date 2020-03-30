In an effort to help educate Dallas County community members of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas County EMS crew will be holding Drive-Thru Information Stations in Perry and Adel.

These Information Stations will provide information only on COVID-19 per the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC materials. This will not be a screening station for individuals who believe to be ill from COVID-19. The stations goal is to allow our community members access to information from medically trained professionals if they are unable to access information at home.

Community members SHOULD NOT attend the Information Stations if they are ill, showing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in close contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 14 days or should be quarantining self per local and state officials’ recommendations.

Volunteers will guide each vehicle through the line while community members remain in their vehicles. Information handouts will be available to take home regarding COVID-19 Facts, what to do if you become ill, and IDPH’s current Isolation Guidance for Iowans.

“We continue to encourage everyone to stay home but this would provide a quick way to access information that some may not have access to,” said Mike Thomason, Dallas County EMS Director. “Our team is hopeful that this will help ease some fears and provide education.”

Tuesday, March 31

Parking lot next to Hyvee - Perry (old ShopKo parking lot)

4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1

ADM High School Parking Lot

4 to 7 p.m.

If there are general questions on COVID-19 and you have access to the internet or a phone at home, we continue to encourage the public to visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website or dial 2-1-1.