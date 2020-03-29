Cheryl Behnke couldn’t help but become emotional this past week when a parent of one of her students sent her a picture.

In it, third-grader Camden Klein is lying on his stomach, watching and listening to Behnke read aloud from a book in the “Humphrey” series on the screen of his Chromebook.

“It brought a tear to my eye,” Behnke said. “It also made it all worthwhile.”

Normally, Klein and the 19 other students in Behnke’s third grade class would be listening to her read in the classroom at Grimes Elementary School. With schools throughout the state closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, teachers are utilizing technology to stay connected with their students.

“By this time in the year, your class has become a little family,” Behnke told The Hawk Eye Friday over Google Hangout. “And it’s like our family is now spread out all over town and the only way we communicate is by a Google Classroom.”

The Burlington School District embarked this week on delivering remote instruction after working to provide all students with a Chromebook, something that would not be possible without the district’s adoption of the 1:1 Initiative in 2016. Schools set up Chromebook pickup times for students who needed them and arranged for the computers to be delivered if students were unable to pick them up. The district also is working to make available internet access to families who need it.

Administrators and certified teaching staff began preparing for the transition to remote instruction shortly before spring break in anticipation of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation to close schools, which was made March 15. They selected digital tools — such as Google Classroom, which allows students to access assignments and stay in touch with classmates and teachers; Streamcastify, with which staff and students can share their screens; and Aristotle, a student monitoring program — for district-wide use to ensure consistency.

Shortly after Reynolds recommended schools close, she signed legislation allowing instructional hours missed because of the closures to be forgiven, meaning schools would not have to make up the time.

The Iowa Department of Education also issued guidelines for schools delivering remote instruction. It allows private schools to require graded assignments and participation in remote education during the closure, as well as grants private school teachers the ability to provide new instruction.

Public schools, however, are prohibited from requiring student participation, and teachers are unable to move forward with their curriculum.

“The only thing I think we’ve got going for them is this is happening to every kid,” Behnke said. “It’s not like we’ve got some kids that are going on and some kids that aren’t. It’s happening to every (public school) kid, so in that way, every kid’s going to go back at the same spot. ... I think about all the things I normally teach during the last few months of the year that aren’t going to get done, or if I do do them, it’s going to be not nearly as in depth as what we would do before, and that worries me.”

Time for review, enrichment

Public school teachers are, however, able to provide review and enrichment instruction, and teachers are taking advantage of the extra time to delve deeper into various subjects and reinforce key concepts already taught.

“So many times, there’s so little time in the classroom to teach that passion project, I think that’s kind of where we’re at with some teachers,” said Michael Carper, an instructional coach at Edward Stone Middle School.

As an instructional coach, Michael Carper speaks regularly with teachers, be it for tech support of project collaboration. As a result, he gets a front row seat to what students are doing in their digital classrooms.

What he’s seeing is inspiring.

Eighth-graders, for example, left off in-person instruction with the Revolutionary War. To give students deeper insight into the mindset of Revolutionary War heroes, one teacher has assigned students a biography study. Students will present their findings using a digital platform of their choice, such as Wii Video.

The seventh grade Global Contemporary Studies class is diving deeper into the coronavirus pandemic, which they have been following from the beginning.

“What we’re going to have them do is actually pick two countries for comparison study,” Carper said.“ What did those countries do timeline-wise and how was their plan effective or not effective, and what could have been done differently."

They will do the same with states as well.

One middle school English teacher has students creating quarantine memes, and another has assigned her students to journal about their experience, using a color code to communicate whether they want their teacher to read what they have written.

“We were talking about the importance of journaling right now, because this is such an unprecedented moment in history, that let’s have these kids talk about how are they spending their time," Carper said.

Seventh- and eighth-graders are focusing on animal adaptations and observations. Those students will be able to tune in with a zoologist who will talk about animals, adaptations and ecosystems via Google Hangouts next week.

"This is where we got a little bit creative, because when you think about it, in a classroom, you’re so limited to your timeframes,“ Carper said. ”If you want guest speakers to come, it’s a lot to ask a guest speaker to speak to seven different classes throughout the day. Now these zoologists and these museum curators and that, they’re free, and they don’t have patrons coming in, but they want their time filled with a useful time."

Math teachers are using the time to review various math lessons they have taught to see how well students retained the information.

Barbara Krieger has assigned her various social studies classes student-led projects that will take them back through time.

"We're doing things that in a traditional classroom you might not have time to try," Krieger said.

Her War and Conflict class left off with the Vietnam War.

"We can't go further into Vietnam, but we can do the things that normally we wouldn't have time for, so they're researching Navy Seals and what they did during Vietnam,“ Krieger said, explaining students in that class are visiting a digital museum to do so. "It's going to give them time to not just necessarily work on content but work on the skills and that higher level thinking, and also time to look at primary sources that they might not have time to in the classroom.

“I think it gives the kids I think it's a positive in a lot of ways. It's not pressure-filled, so there's not like a definite timeline that everything has to be completed on, and they have a lot of choices to on where they want to go with the assignment. You get to pick what you want to research and really visit those historical topics that normally you don't have time for.”

Delivering new instruction in a digital world

As public school students are digging deeper into what they already have learned, private school students are moving forward.

Laura Francisco, the administrator of Great River Christian Schools, said teachers have been putting in 10- to 12-hour days in order to connect with their students digitally, using platforms they already are familiar with, and continue providing instruction, much like several Burlington teachers reported.

“We’re still doing it all for a grade,” Francisco said. “There are a few hiccups here and there, but every day we re-evaluate.”

Students attend Zoom classes from home, upload assignments through Dropbox and meet one-on-one with their teachers each week through platforms like Facetime.

Cindy Streeter, a kindergarten teacher, utilizes the twice weekly individual Facetime instruction to have students read to her dog, Reece.

Great River teachers typically spend the mornings delivering instruction, during which time student attendance is mandatory. They break for lunch and return afterward for questions.

Like Great River, many Notre Dame Catholic School teachers already utilized online learning tools. They also prepared worksheet packets for students unable to access those, Notre Dame Principal Bill Maupin said.

Maupin said while new instruction is being delivered, it doesn’t quite compare to in-person instruction.

“You can never replace having a teacher in the class with kids,” Maupin said.

It’s a concern shared by Carper, whose school-aged children attend Notre Dame schools.

“I joke that I’m a bad Catholic and my kids need Jesus,” Carper said with a laugh.

Carper commended his children’s teachers for their work and is glad his children are able to continue moving forward with their education, but he acknowledged they likely are in a better position than most.

“As a parent, I’m glad my kids are continuing their learning,” Carper said. “But my kids are in a different situation where they have a teacher home and a mom that knows what they’re doing, plus older siblings that have been through the system.

“But not every kid’s going to be in that same situation, and I worry about those kids that don’t have that. You’e teaching new content, but how are you meeting kids’ individualized education plans.”

Helping children succeed

While many students have had at least some of online instruction prior to the coronavirus closures, home-based education is uncharted territory for many students, as well as their parents.

Carper and his wife have established a set schedule for their children — a 3-year-old, a 4-year-old preschooler, a fifth-grader, a 10th-grader and a high school senior — to do school work. Their high school-aged children, he said, do a good job of maintaining their school schedule, but the younger ones need more guidance.

“We had to pick a time frame where everybody’s going to be focused at the same time,” Carper said. “Otherwise, if we have one working on work and another two playing in the same room, it’s not going to work.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the younger Carper children work in shifts, alternating school work and break time every 20 minutes.

“During that 10 to 1 time, it’s 20 minutes on, take a break, get a drink, come back,” Carper said. “Just like in the classroom, if you’re seeing kids get a little off-task, let’s take a break.”

Others, like Emily Vierling, have created a free-flowing, relaxed learning environment for their children and have come up with their own projects.

Vierling’s daughter, Mia Dabner, is a third-grader at Grimes Elementary School. Though she had not yet started doing Chromebook work until Friday, when a school employee delivered the computer, the two have been keeping busy.

Vierling, who studied art education, compiled a list of educational websites for her daughter to explore — under Vierling’s supervision — and began putting together her own education-based projects.

“I know a lot of parents have a really strict schedule, but if adults are having a hard time handling this, I don’t want her to feel uncomfortable as well. ... The children are just as confused and scared as us, and if they’re not homeschooled, they’re not used to coming home and having to do school at home. This is their safe haven.” Veirling said. “I try to be kind of lenient on what we do, but even if it’s 10 minutes of science, that’s something.”

Earlier this past week, the two took advantage of the rain. Armed with an umbrella and a container of flour, Dabner went outside. As raindrops fell over the flour, Dabner was able to compare the sizes of raindrops.

They also do plenty of art, as well as music, with Vierling always ready with a catchy song to help her daughter remember or learn something.

Dabner, inspired by a video she saw of quarantined people in Italy singing and playing instruments from their balcony, used her keyboard to try to do the same, but no one joined in.

The importance of staying connected

Isolation has been hard for Dabner, who misses her teachers and classmates.

“It’s the worst time of my life,” Dabner said.

She isn’t alone.

Alex Cushman, who teaches language arts, reading and writing at Aldo Leopold Intermediate School, learned about how her students are feeling with a welcome back writing assignment, in which students were asked to write about how they are feeling.

“None of them are really happy to be home,” Cushman said. “They’re excited to sleep in, but they are not happy about not seeing their friends.”

The separation is hard for teachers as well.

“I miss them all so much,” said Cushman, who teaches 70 students throughout the school day.

But in a way, going digital has allowed her to engage more with students one-on-one.

“Here, I feel like I get the opportunity to talk with them more one-on-one, because they’re emailing me and they’re messaging me on Google Hangouts,” Cushman said.

She also has been able to engage her students — and allow them to engage with each other — through Google Meet, where students gathered with their pets for a pet-themed meeting.

Within the first two days of remote instruction, more than half of her students had been engaged online at once.

“A majority of them have been logged in and working on their stuff, which is really great for that many kids,” Cushman said.

Teachers are working to track who they have and have not connected with thus far and will make efforts to reach out to those who haven’t.

Even though student participation in the remote instruction is not mandatory, parents are asked to encourage their children to do so for two reasons, the first being academic as continuing their education will reinforce what they already have learned and keep them from in the habit of learning and engaging their minds.

The second reason is social as the learning tools being used help students to stay connected in a time of isolation and uncertainty.

“We’re all so disengaged from each other right now, which, it’s hard on an adult. It’s got to be hard on those kids, too, to not have the process of coming to school,” Behnke said. “So if they get on, they can talk to each other in Google Classroom.”

Loading…