School may not be in session but meals are still being provided by Saint Patrick’s Catholic School.

The school started a grab-and-go meal program on Monday, March 23 after COVID-19 concerns caused school to be delayed through April 13.

“It’s critical to have these meals so that these students can have nutritious meals that they normally rely on when they get to school,” said Theresa Cromwell. “For some students, this might be one of their only nutritious meals of the day so it’s really important.”

The meals, along with the resources and online presence that St. Patrick’s is providing its student body, is the result of the work done by principal Kandice Roethler and her staff.

“We knew that there could very well be a temporary shutdown of the school before kids went off on spring break,” Roethler said. “We knew we had to have plans in place in case things did happen so while the school closing may have been sudden, we were ready. That’s due to the efforts of our great teachers and school board members who have made these meals possible.”

The meal program is both similar and not similar to other school meal programs around the area. It contains both breakfast and lunch components but there’s one thing that sets these grab-and-go meals at St. Patrick’s apart.

“The meals we are doing here at St. Pat’s are family-style where you can have enough to feed your family,” said Roethler. “Where other programs are only for the school-age children, we’re focused on the family as a whole.”

There are plenty of meal programs around the area, including the Perry locations at the Perry Elementary School and Perry High School. Despite that fact, it was important for Roethler and her staff to have their own meal program.

“We could’ve gone with the other meal programs but it was important for our families to be able to come to and pick-up food from familiar faces,” began Roethler. “It was important for confidentiality reasons as well so when they see our faces they’ll feel better.”

Feeling better about the whole COVID-19 pandemic is one thing St. Patrick’s has been pursuing ever since the school was told to close down. From the family-style meals to the educational resources being handed out for the students, the school has been providing a lot for the students.

“We know that right now these kids have lost that sense of normalcy and we’re doing what we can to help bring some of that back,” said Roethler. “We have online resources like Bloomz and Google Classrooms to keep in touch with the students during this time.”