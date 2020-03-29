On of the new cases reported is from Henry County. In Illinois the case total is 4,596, including 65 deaths.

DES MOINES — One more person with COVID-19 has died, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday. Officials said there also have been an additional 38 positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the statewide total to 336.

There have now been four deaths in the state attributed to the novel coronavirus. The most recent was an Iowan in Linn County between the age of 61-80 who died Saturday.

The new cases include nine people who range in age from 18 to 40; 14 who are 41-60 years old; 14 who are older than 60; and one child younger than 18.

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,105 new cases of coronavirus disease , including 18 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters, casinos and businesses that sell furniture, books and clothing to remain closed until at least April 7 to help limit the virus' spread. Schools have also been closed statewide.

"Our way of life and how we do business has changed dramatically here in Iowa and all across the country," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said all the decisions she has made to impose restrictions on the state, including an order issued last week banning elective surgeries and abortions through April 16, has been designed to conserve medical resources and slow the spread of the virus in the state.

"By ordering that order, that will free up a significant amount of ventilators — or anesthesia machines that will be able to convert to ventilators — and as you know and you hear on a daily basis they are in short demand," Reynolds said. "We want to make sure that we're able to take care of Iowans if we get to the point where we have more and more Iowans that require that service."

Other governors have recently taken similar action. The governor of Oklahoma halted abortions there until April 7 and similar moves were made by governors in Texas and Ohio last week.

"If we do what we need to do now, then hopefully we'll get through this and we'll get things back to normal sooner rather than later," Reynolds said.

The locations and age ranges of the latest 38 individuals who tested positive include:

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

The Associated Press contributed to this story.