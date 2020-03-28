DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 64 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 298 positive cases (a previously identified positive case in Black Hawk County is not from Iowa). There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 64 individuals include:

Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years) Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years) Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.