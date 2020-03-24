DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 19 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 124 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:

Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80) Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years) Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.