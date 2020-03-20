WAPELLO — After initialing failing to approve a spring burning season at its March 4 meeting, the Wapello City Council took a new vote Thursday and approved the season on a 4-2 vote.

The council acted on the second vote following an appeal from local resident Joni Allen, who despite reporting she suffers from chronic asthma, called for the council to approve a spring burning season.

Allen, who lives across from the north end park, said there were seven large cottonwood trees that drop a large amount of leaves and other litter throughout the year and impact nearby residents.

“You have no idea of the leaves those trees (drop). It’s non-stop,” she said.

While she acknowledged some people had a concern over health issues involving leaf burning, Allen said even with her breathing conditions she has been able to handle it.

“If there is a little bit of wind I stand upwind and if it gets too bad, I go in the house,” she said, adding if the city allowed some burning, the fires would not get concentrated during the seasonal burning periods.

Council member Brett Shafer, who missed the last council meeting when the burning issue failed on a 3-3 vote, appeared to agree, suggesting any burning season was counterproductive.

“I say open it up year around,” he said.

City clerk Mike Delzell reported local resident Jim Mitchell had contacted city hall to support the continued burning ban, explaining his wife had asthma.

Shafer acknowledged the health concerns, but wondered how the city should respond when people’s rights clashed.

“Where do we draw the line,” he asked.

Eventually he proposed setting a spring burning season that would extend from March 20 to May 31, with no burning between sunset and sunrise or on Sundays.

That prompted council member Charles Wagg to ask why the season was being extended to May 31 when at the March 4 meeting the proposal called for the season to end April 27.

Council member Eric Small pointed out the earlier motion had failed on a tie vote, although if Shafer had been at the meeting it likely would have passed and residents would have already had around three weeks to burn.

The vote was eventually taken and Shafer, Small, Richard Taylor and Kenny Marlette all voted in favor; while Wagg and Gene Arnold opposed it. Larry Wagg, who had opposed the proposed during the March 4 vote was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

In other action, the council held a public hearing on the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget and later approved the measure after not receiving any comments.

Initially the budget had a $27,471 revenue shortfall, but city officials said all departments were cut about $1,000 each and a garbage fee increase will be considered at the next meeting.

According to the published budget summary, the total expenditures and transfers out is projected to be $2,797,135, with total revenues and other sources expected to be $2,868,916. The beginning fund balance on July 1, 2020 is projected to be $951,114, while the ending balance on June 30, 2021 is forecast to be $1,022,895.

The estimated tax levy per $1000 taxable valuation is slightly above $14.24, which compares to this year’s rate of around $13.50 and the FY 2019 rate of around $12.96.

In other action, the council:

•Agreed to seek advice from city attorney Adam Parsons on handling a fencing issue involving the PAWA Trailer Park;

•Agreed to continue discussion at its next meeting on holding a voter referendum to impose a hotel/motel tax in the community; and

•Discussed a riverbank cleanup project.