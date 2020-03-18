Local business needs are constantly evolving, and so, too, is the Greater Burlington Chamber of Commerce.

“We've transitioned over the years as we’ve brought in more community partners for efficiencies — financial, human resources, that sort of thing,” said Kay Breuer, vice president of the Greater Burlington Partnership.

The GBP is the overarching umbrella of the Greater Burlington Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Convention & Visitors Bureau and Downtown Partners, Inc. Those four entities work together to accomplish one basic goal: to make southeast Iowa a better place to live.

But it was the Chamber of Commerce that started it all — 100 years ago.

The year was 1920, and members of the Burlington Commercial Club decided to expand their focus beyond Burlington’s retail and manufacturing sectors to include schools, infrastructure and the arts with the goal of fostering overall community growth and development.

And thus, the Chamber of Commerce was formed, though it would be called the Greater Burlington Association for the next seven years.

“Like a lighthouse in the storm, the Greater Burlington Association appears as a beacon of light to guide the good ship Civic Development safely into the port of rapid growth and prosperity,” the Burlington Gazette wrote April 20, 1920, of the Chamber’s formation.

Among those represented by the Chamber’s initial officers were Murray Iron Works, the Trades and Labor Assembly and Corse School. Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, supporting social services and improving Burlington’s streets were among the topics discussed at the first meeting.

In 1983, the Burlington and West Burlington chambers joined forces to become the Burlington/West Burlington Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber would continue to expand its partnerships over the years.

Using money from the Chamber-supported hotel-motel tax, the Welcome Center was opened at the Port of Burlington in 1988, and a new division, the Burlington Area Convention & Tourism Bureau, arose under the Chamber’s umbrella.

Another division, Burlington Area Development Co., would join the Chamber’s ranks in 1996 with the purpose of providing the community with economic development services.

Downtown Partners, Inc., which began in 1986 as its own entity known as Burlington Main Street, became a partner of the Chamber in 2006.

Two years later, the four organizations unveiled the new name of their overarching organization: the Greater Burlington Partnership.

Throughout its history, the Chamber has kept a close eye on the political climate, lobbying for and against legislation at local, state and federal levels.

“We offer a lot of perks for you while you’re at work,” Breuer said. “We’re working with local, state and federal legislators all the time. Maybe you don’t have time to get out of your business and go to the Capitol and talk to your legislators and those kinds of things, so we make sure we’re doing that.”

Among issues the Chamber and its partners have lobbied for are the expansion of U.S. 34 from Burlington to Macomb, Illinois, to a four-lane expressway and the establishment of downtown Burlington as a “Quiet Zone” for railroad traffic.

Members of the Chamber also travel to the Capitol once a year for Southeast Iowa Days. This year, they made known their support of broadband access and workforce readiness initiatives.

“Workforce obviously is a huge issue right now, so that’s one we’re really paying attention to and looking at the state level of how do we develop our future workforce, how do we provide additional resources for the current workforce and make sure we have enough workers for the jobs that we have,” Breuer said.

The Chamber also is working with legislators on a bill that would create longer sentences for felons with repeated firearm violations, wherein each violation would result in a longer sentence. That effort was spurred by the city’s ongoing struggle with gun violence.

In a video played at the Chamber’s Volunteer Emmy Award Ceremony, Jerry Sherwood of Sherwood Co. said he believes that through efforts such as this, the Chamber can help make Burlington a better place.

"We have issues with crime that affect our ability to recruit people as well as businesses to come live here and use our schools,“ Sherwood said. ”And I believe that the Chamber can be a key member in resolving those issues and bringing this community forward to where we can say we’ve faced the challenges and we’ve tried to answer them the best way that we can, and we think that we’ll be better in the future.“

The Chamber also brings state legislators to the area through the Eggs ’N Issues breakfasts forum and brings local platforms to federal legislators at the annual Washington, D.C., Summit.

The Chamber’s efforts go beyond lobbying.

“The chamber really is a key organization in the community, and it provides so many opportunities for so many people,” Breuer said. “There’s leadership development, there’s helping be a catalyst for new programs and events in the community, and just providing businesses with the resources that they need to grow their businesses, grow their network and help bring customers in their doors.”

Among those leadership development programs is the Greater Burlington Leadership Class, which began in 2011 to help individuals of all ages develop leadership and professional skills. Those in the program are tasked with creating a community project before they graduate. The annual Shamrock Shuffle was the result of one class’s project. The current class is working to put on a lip sync competition to raise money for local law enforcement.

Chamber members also can join committees — such as for economic development, government affairs, transportation and tourism — that allow them to be more involved in the community.

Breuer said those committees and programs change over time.

“I think the world is always changing and there definitely are areas of focus that have changed over the years,” Breuer said. “Whether it’s a program that has been going on for awhile and we realize that we need to step away and we shouldn’t be doing that program anymore, or it’s maybe a program that’s been ongoing but we really need to change it or change the concept.”

The Chamber also works with businesses on special projects, hosts numerous events for its members and works to promote the positives of the Greater Burlington community.

It’s that positivity that Bert Prugh, former director of Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home, perhaps enjoys most about the Chamber.

“You have to have a lot of positive ideas before they sink in, and the Chamber is really involved in that,” Prugh said.

Prugh believes the nearly 169-year-old Prugh-Thielen Home, formerly Prugh Funeral Home, that has been passed through his family for generations has been a Chamber member since the Chamber’s inception.

“It’s a connection between businesses,” Prugh said, explaining the Chamber has helped to connect the funeral home to other services, such as painters, electricians and attorneys. “We’re lucky to have a good Chamber in our community.”

While chambers of commerce are commonplace throughout the U.S., not all are the same. Breuer believes it is the Greater Burlington Chamber’s pride in the community and commitment to helping it grow.

"We have a lot of pride in our community and we want to be awesome,“ Breuer said. ”We want to be amazing. We work really hard to offer programming that our businesses say they want, that our members say they want. We have great engagement from our members and our volunteers in order to make those things be viable and that they can utilize those resources. We like to have fun and hope they do, too.“