Social distancing has put a strain on local businesses. And with uncertainty in the air, many businesses are waiting to finalize decisions, or have announced that they will take things day-by-day.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a state of emergency on Tuesday, ordering restaurants, bars, movie theaters, senior centers and casinos closed, and restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people. No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Boone County.

While the future remains uncertain, there are still ways the public can support these businesses without compromising safety.

Kurt R. Phillips, executive director of Boone County Chamber of Commerce, said the economic impact of the COVID-19 is an ever-evolving situation.

“The places that are going to be hardest hit are retail: food and restaurants, but anybody who relies on that day in, day out foot traffic,” he said. “We need to help these people through what’s going to be an incredibly tough time, so they come out alive and well and able to recover on the other end.”

Phillips has been in touch with the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“Federally, there’s some work being done in Congress to figure out how relief money can be trickled down to the state,” he said. “The states are working to figure out how they can loosen restrictions on some of that money.”

Phillips said surveys are being developed, which will then be distributed to these entities, with the hope of better evaluating their needs.

“We’re trying to streamline that and get relief, if needed, into the hands of people sooner, with a lot less hurdles to leap over,” he said.

Some ways to help:

Purchase gift certificates and gift cards (if available online, even better, to avoid in-person contact).

Order takeout or delivery instead of dine-in.

Purchase your essential items from local businesses instead of chain stores.

Consider purchasing Boone County Chamber’s Gift Checks. They may be used at the more than 270 member businesses. Gift Checks may be purchased at the chamber’s main office, 903 Story St.

For more information, Phillips may be reached at director@booneiowa.us.

What we know:

Saints Avenue Café, 1312 S. Story St.

It will temporarily suspend the buffet. It does have a menu and carry out. Call for pickup at 515-432-7399. Also you can learn more about its chicken dinners to go on its Facebook page.

Pancho Villa Mexican Restaurant, 720 8th St.

Closed for the next two weeks. To learn more, reach out at 515-779-9393.

Van Hemert’s Dutch Oven Bakery, 605 Story St. (Boone) 219 Duff Ave. (Ames)

The bakery has not adjusted its store hours at either its Ames or Boone locations. “However, we are taking it one day at a time and will adjust our hours if we think it becomes necessary.”

Jo Jo’s Coffee Depot, 1328 S. Marshall St.

The inside of the eatery is closed. Drive-thru remains open. It will serve coffee with a limited food menu, which includes scones, turnovers and lunch items. Call 515-236-9016 for more information.

Burger King, 1720 S. Story St.

Lobby closed until further notice. Drive-thru only. Contact: 515-432-1805.

McDonald’s, 1227 S. Marshall St.

Lobby remains open for now; PlayPlace is not open. To learn more: 515-212-8421.

Subway, 422 Story St.

Lobby and drive-thru available. Hours have changed and are now 7 a.m. open, dining area closed at 8 p.m. Drive-thru closed at 10 p.m. It may be reached at 515-432-8044.

Dufelmeier Auction postponed to April 15th

NEW Location : Boone County Fairground - Commercial Building

Hy-Vee, 1111 8th St.

Hy-Vee’s sit-down dining area is closed until further notice. You may take a meal to go, however, but cannot stay and eat it.

The store may be reached at: 515-432-6065.

Ericson Public Library, 702 Greene St., closing until further notice. No items due and no fines will accrue. Please hold onto your checked out materials until the library reopens. Digital materials are always available to check out online: www.boone.lib.ia.us.