On the day practice for high school spring sports was set to commence, the start of the season was delayed until April 13 at the earliest.

On Monday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, following the recommendation of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, took the extreme measure of postponing extracuriicular activities for the next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Reynolds recommended Iowa schools remain closed for the next 30 days. By late Sunday night, most schools had done just that.

On Monday morning, the state associations banned all extracurricular activities, contact between coaches and student-athletes and the use of all school facilities for the next 30 days.

The IHSAA released a statement on Monday morning:

“Following Sunday’s announcements from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, all spring activities of Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners – the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association – will be prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure of four weeks.

Gov. Reynolds announced the recommended closure in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Public Health, in response to community spread of novel coronavirus in Iowa.

This recommended closure date extends through April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds said in Sunday’s release. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Per CDC guidelines recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 individuals for at least eight weeks, events following the planned four-week school closure in Iowa will be updated as the situation develops.“

The Illinois High School Association took a similar stance late last week.

“With the closure of school by the State of Illinois, all Illini West extracurricular events, practices, open gyms(including weight room), etc. are also cancelled,” Illini West activities director Zak Huston said in a press release Monday. “When we resume school we hope extracurricular activities can resume as normal. Also, the use of any IWHS athletic facilities will be closed to any non school related organization or individuals until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

SCC and Iowa Wesleyan also have postposed all sports until early April.