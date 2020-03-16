ADEL – Out of an abundance of precaution, the Dallas County Recorder’s Office will be locking its doors on Monday, March 16 and restricting access from the public. Inside the staff will remain and provide services to land & vital records. There will be a dropbox outside of the Recorder’s Office for the public to drop off vital record requests as well as real estate recordings.

Inspection of historical records will be restricted, however all of Dallas County’s real estate records are available for free viewing online at DallasRecorder.com. U.S. Passport services as well as DNR services (vehicle registration/licensure and hunting/fishing licensure) will not be provided until further notice. Questions can be answered by the Recorder staff at 515-993-5804.