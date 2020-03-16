PERRY – Effective immediately, the Dallas County Conservation Board is pausing public programming indefinitely. The administrative office in Perry remains open.

“As the department moves forward with additional information and guidelines regarding the Coronavirus, we will adjust,” says conservation board director Mike Wallace.

For now, public areas remain open. The spring flowers are starting to sprout and early bird migrants are moving through. With thousands of acres and miles of trail, social distancing is encouraged.

Follow along on the Dallas County Conservation Board social media for updates and environmental education content.

For more information please contact the Dallas County Conservation Board office at 515-465-3577 or conservation@dallascountyiowa.gov.