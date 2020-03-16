Based on the Governor’s recent announcement of “substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state,” the City of Adel is taking the following steps to protect public health:

Adel City Hall and other City buildings and facilities are closed to the public until further notice. The City is prioritizing plans and efforts for its Police, Fire, Water, and Sewer Departments. City phone numbers and email addresses are currently operational and are staffed during regular business hours. The City’s Public Safety Building will be open for emergency situations only. If you have a non-emergency situation, please consider contacting the building at (515) 993-6723 during office hours or (515) 993-4567 after hours. There are no plans at this time to significantly modify services related to the Adel Police Department and the Adel Fire Department. The Adel Public Library is currently closed through March 21. Please visit www.adelpl.org or follow the library’s Facebook page for further updates. All City board, commission, and committee meetings are canceled until further notice. All City recreational programs are temporarily suspended. All water meter shutoffs and late fees are temporarily suspended to encourage safe and sanitary practices. Emergency water meter service will be handled on a case-by-case basis. The City has been in contact with other utilities and providers such as Ankeny Sanitation, Xenia Rural Water, MidAmerican Energy, Mediacom, and Centurylink. All entities have emergency or contingency plans in place to maintain service levels for homes and businesses. We strongly recommend conducting business with the City over-the-phone or online. City utility payments should be made online or over-the-phone at (866)229-7831, as those transaction fees are temporarily waived.

We encourage you to practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, stay home if you are sick, and stay updated with the latest official, trusted guidance from these sources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Iowa Department of Public Health Dallas County Health Department Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

We recognize that these measures and others being taken throughout the state and country are disruptive.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we move forward.