The ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe into a wave of caution and drastic changes has hit home.

Both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Illinois High School Association made changes to their boys state basketball tournaments, while Southeastern Community College canceled its southern trips for the baseball and softball teams and Iowa Wesleyan, in following with the NCAA guidelines, has ended spring sports until April 3, when the situation will be re-evaluated.

In addition, the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, which was set to begin Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas, has been pushed back with a tentative start date of April 20. That leaves Indian Hills head coach Hank Plona with at least 1 1/2 months between games for his student-athletes.

“I’m glad they postponed it instead of canceling it. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play with everyone else next month,” Plona said. “There are a lot of unknowns right now. We will workout and stay in shape the next two or three weeks, then start practicing again. It’s almost like October again where you practice for two or three weeks before the first game of the season. But we don’t want to do that four or five weeks out. We will take a couple weeks to gather ourselves and then practice for probably 30-40 minutes a day. We want our guys to stay fresh.”

The Iowa boys state basketball tournament carried on as normal until Friday, when the IHSAA limited spectators in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the consolation and championship finals.

Only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, limited credentialed media and select school spectators were allowed inside the facility. Those spectators were asked to leave the facility once their game was complete.

The Illinois High School Association, meanwhile, canceled its remaining winter state series postseason tournaments, which include boys basketball, scholastic bowl, drama and group interpretation, music, debate and journalism, over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” said IHSA assistant executive director Craig Anderson. “We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools. Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action. The board considered suspending the events, but after deliberate discussion, did not believe that was a realistic option within the timeline. We feel for everyone who has been impacted, but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events.”

The IHSA has not made any decisions related to spring sport tournaments at this time.

“It is too early to make any decisions regarding IHSA spring state final tournaments,” said Anderson. “We respect the NCAA’s decision to cancel its spring championships, but also recognize that the exposure and travel by our high school teams is not as expansive as collegiate teams. At this juncture, we recommend that all IHSA spring sport teams consult their local health departments, and follow their recommendations on if and how to proceed with practices and regular-season contests.”

SCC Athletics Director Tyler Gaston decided to cancel the southern trips for the baseball and softball teams as those student-athletes and coaches were getting prepared to leave.

“As the athletic director at Southeastern Community College, it is most important to me to support our coaches as they work with our student-athletes to ensure they have the best experience during their time with us. This includes making everybody’s health and safety a top priority,” Gaston said. “The decision to cancel their trips was not made easily. It was done with our student-athletes’ best interest in mind, as we continuously communicate with public officials and move to follow appropriate safety measures.

“Coach (Melissa) Flores, Coach (Justin) Schulte, and I are disheartened that our softball and baseball players will miss these opportunities that they’ve worked incredibly hard to earn. We appreciate your understanding that circumstances beyond anyone's control led to this difficult decision.

“Likewise, I understand that the cancellations have a wide-reaching impact. It is not lost on us that many family members had already made plans for family trips and may be financially impacted by this decision. Although I cannot offer financial remedies to this unfortunate situation, I offer my true sentiments to our Blackhawk players and families.“

The NJCAA Board of Regents will meet April 3 as previously scheduled and an update from the National Office will be provided with a full assessment of the national landscape. Should conditions improve, regions and individual colleges will be allowed to resume regular season competition in a format and time period following April 3 that has been approved by the region. During this entire "no competition" period, practice standards are determined by the individual colleges.

Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant allowed its spring sports teams to compete through today. All sports will be halted on Monday until at least April 3, when the situation will be re-evaluated.

“Effective March 15, all spring sports programs are postponed until April 3. All practices and competition for all athletic programs will be halted until the University makes an announcement on the remainder of the semester. Housing, dining services, and essential campus functions will remain open. Any student-athlete who does not feel comfortable being on campus will be supported in their decision to remain home,” Iowa Wesleyan Athletics Director Derek Zander said. “Every effort will be made to reschedule varsity contests that are postponed between now and April 3. In addition, all athletic facilities on Iowa Wesleyan’s campus, including the weight room, fitness center, Old Gymnasium, walking track, and Ruble Arena are closed to the public, effective March 16 at 5 p.m.

“Health screenings will occur regularly to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, faculty and staff, as well as the community of Mount Pleasant.”