Children from throughout southeast Iowa and west central Illinois were in Burlington Saturday to try their hand at being cowboys and cowgirls.

Kids Day at SnowBull includes several games and activities, such as Mutton Bustin', which is like bull riding, but with sheep, and Goat Tying, which involves removing a hair clip from a goat's tail.

"It was very hard," said Rett Gilliam, 4, of Mediapolis.

Later that night, young men from across the country would try their hand at riding bulls for a crowd of well more than 500 people, but on Saturday morning, the kids were the center of attention.

Fifty children ages 3 to 7 were tasked with holding onto a sheep much in the same way a bull rider would ride a bull. Unlike bull riders who have a rope they can hold onto, the children could only hold onto the sheep with their hands and their legs.

While there were certainly some tears, for the most part even the children who fell off early were able to get up, dust themselves off and give a high-five to the person helping them up.

"I held on really tight,” said 4-year-old Kaden Seth of Revere, Missouri.

Seth was one of the first children to ride a sheep at SnowBull without falling off. He said he wrapped his arms in a bear hug around the sheep. This was also Seth's first time trying Mutton Bustin’.

He earned a score of 41, one of the higher scores given out Saturday morning.

Once the mutton busters had finished, the older children had an opportunity to try taking a hair clip off of a goat's tail.

"You have to be fast and think about what you're doing," said Jakob Lile, 8, of Burlington.

The 12 competitors had to race each other to get the clip off of the goat’s tail first. This was an easy task for some, but other times the goats moved around and evaded the children’s outstretched hands.

Lile was victorious after three rounds of head-to-head competition.

But Kids Day is about more than just riding sheep or grabbing a clip off of a goat's tail.

"It's just a good family day," said Wayne Hayes of Fort Madison.

Hayes' son, Waylyn, had his face painted before he tried his hand at Mutton Bustin’. A variety of other games, a bouncy house and coloring station also were available for children.