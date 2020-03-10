ADEL — On Tuesday, March 3, Carter Nordman announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 19. Nordman expressed his gratitude to Representative Chris Hagenow, who currently represents the district, for his dedication to public service over the years.

Nordman is a proud 9th generation Iowan looking to make a difference in his community by serving the people of House District 19. He is a graduate of Adel DeSoto Minburn High School, currently a senior UNI Business Management student, and small business owner.

“House District 19 is where I was raised and where my values, work ethic, and passion for public service originated. Because my family has lived in this area for multiple generations, I know the people of House District 19 are some of the best in Iowa, and I would be proud to represent them in Des Moines,” Nordman said.

He served three years on the Adel Parks and Recreation board being elected by his peers to serve as chairman during his last year. The board oversaw one of Adel’s largest departments inclusive of annual budgeting, rules, regulations, steady growth, and the overall quality of life for the city.

Nordman said, “I was honored to serve my community in this capacity and was eager to learn the inner workings of city government first hand.”

“District 19 is rich in history and people. My campaign will be rooted in conservative values and always work to further the growth of hard working middle class families. I am dedicated to protecting Iowan’s individual freedoms and promise to always be a good steward of taxpayer dollars,” he added. “My campaign will be about bringing a new generation of ideas and way of thinking to state government. I am ready to be that voice fighting for the middle class, continued investments in our education, businesses, and communities, lower taxes, and always focusing on the growth and sustainability of our state.”

During Nordman’s time at school, he has served two years as a legislative clerk in the Iowa House of Representatives, served as the interim president for UNI College Republicans, served a term as a senator in the Northern Iowa Student Government senate, and was elected as the Vice President of Finance for one of UNI’s largest student organizations. Nordman also owns and operates a small business that he has grown substantially over the past year.

“I am in this fight for my district and I am in this fight for Iowa,” Nordman said. “I am asking for your support so we can make a difference for our state!”