Local, state and federal law enforcement officers executed search warrants at four locations in Burlington early Tuesday, but the only arrest made was for a local warrant.

Law enforcement vehicles, including the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Tactics and Rescue vehicle, convened ahead of the operation in the parking lot of the Burlington Memorial Auditorium before dispersing to the warrant locations, the addresses for which have not been released.

Tony Morfitt, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa who was the only person authorized to speak on the matter, declined to say much about the operation, including individuals of interest, the nature of the investigation that prompted the search warrants or if anything was recovered from the homes that were searched.

He did, however, provide a list of the agencies involved: the Drug Enforcement Agency, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Iowa State Patrol.

FBI agents, as well as officers from numerous other departments at the local and state levels, carried out a similar operation in Burlington this past November as the result of an investigation into the alleged large-scale crystal methamphetamine trafficking hub. Eight people were federally charged as a result.

Morfitt said further information about Tuesday’s warrants will not be released.