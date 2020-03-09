The State Academic Decathlon Tournament was held on March 5-6 at Waterloo East High School. The Perry High School team finished 11th in the Small School Division.

Congratulations to the Perry High School Academic Decathlon team!Kaylynn BousmanAlexandra Tasler: 2nd Place Interview & 2nd Place EconomicsLucas Davis: 2nd Place EssayJefry GonzalezJenna Lawson: 3rd Place ScienceJocelyn HopkinsAdvisors: Teresa Kresse & Lisa Schumacher

Twice a week, students engage in jig-saw reading, scavenger hunts, card categorizing games, Quizlets, Kahoots and other academic activities in preparation for competition.