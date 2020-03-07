What sounds like a yucky mess is actually a fun way to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

“Egg My Yard” does not involve vandalism or cleanup, but rather, some excited children on Easter morning.

The Group Benefit Partners Relay for Life Team of North Lee County will, for a fee, hide Easter eggs filled with candy in customers’ yards the night before Easter along with a note from the Easter Bunny.

The cost is $20 for 24 eggs; $28 for 36 eggs; $35 for 48 eggs, and $50 for 72 eggs.

The team can only play Easter Bunny in North Lee County, however, residents outside the area are welcome to purchase just the filled eggs.

This is the group’s first such fundraiser, and it appears the Relay for Life Easter rabbit will be busy.

“So far we will be delivering eggs to 24 houses,” said Melissa Pieper, team volunteer.

If rain is in the forecast, eggs will be delivered in a box on the front porch.

To place an order, contact Melissa Pieper at (319) 371-5215 or piepme@gmail.com, or Brandi Koering at (319) 470-4879 or bskoering@gmail.com.

Reservations and payments are due by April 3.