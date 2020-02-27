Nadia Paré, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the department of neurological sciences

at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will discuss how the brain creates and stores memories at the March 3 Omaha Science Café at 7 p.m. at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.



Dr. Pare will explore why some memories from youth are vivid while some from just a few months ago seem vague. She also will explore how the brain triages memories and stores them; what the role of forgetting in healthy brain function looks like; and what we can do to keep memory cells healthy.



Dr. Paré completed her doctoral degree in clinical psychology at Université Laval, in Quebec City. She completed an internship in neuropsychology with a focus on memory disorders and rehabilitation in Ottawa, Canada, as well as a two-year fellowship in clinical neuropsychology and neuroimaging, with a focus on memory disorders, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Hanover, N.H.



Dr. Paré’s primary clinical and research interests focus on early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders along the continuum of subjective cognitive impairment, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia. She is particularly interested in early changes in practical judgment and decisional capacities in older adults with memory disorders due to a neurodegenerative process.



Clinically, Dr. Paré has a specific interest in neuroimaging findings in relation to specific changes in cognition. Her career has been mainly spent providing services within multidisciplinary settings.



This café is being held in partnership with The BLUEBARN Theatre and their productions of Wakey, Wakey and Marjorie Prime.



Science Cafés involve a face-to-face conversation with a scientist about current science topics. They are open to everyone (21 and older) and take place in casual settings like pubs and coffeehouses. Each meeting is organized around an interesting topic of conversation. A scientist gives a brief presentation followed by a Q-and-A period.



Pizza will be provided for the first 50 people. For more information about Science Cafes, go to www.unmc.edu/sciencecafe.