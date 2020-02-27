GreenState Credit Union has recently purchased a new cargo van for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in order to fill an important need in the Des Moines metro. The pantry approached GreenState after they noticed GreenState showed an interest in fighting food insecurity.

This cargo van will permit Good Samaritan to pick up more food and to keep it safer during transport to the pantry in Adel, according to Reverend Julie Higgs, Board Chair. The van will also be used to transport over 5,400 backpacks a year to elementary schools in Adel, Minburn, DeSoto and Van Meter for children who go home on weekends to a house with little or no food to eat.

It also will assist Good Samaritan and the Waukee Food Pantry to transport food between the two pantries as they routinely share rescued food for maximum benefit to those families in need.

“GreenState has a philosophy of ‘people helping people’, and we feel with this purchase we can continue to alleviate the hunger in our communities,” said Jeff Disterhoft, GreenState Credit Union President/CEO.

Good Samaritan Food Pantry picks up 1,500 pounds of rescued food from seven different grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants every week in Waukee, West Des Moines and other communities. In 2019, that totaled over 70,000 pounds of food that was saved and distributed to Dallas County families who are food insecure.