Another snowstorm will begin today.

After a relatively mild weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s, a snowstorm is expected to barrel into southeast Iowa and remind us winter is not over.

“We will be having a northerly wind that will cool us down,” explained Jim Hladik, a meteorologist with the National weather Service in the Quad Cities.

In the past few days, the snowfall predictions have ranged from as much as ten inches to as little as a dusting, depending on the model. Monday morning, most models put the range of snowfall at 4 to 6 inches for the Burlington area and by Monday Afternoon the forecast was further dialed back to 2 to 3 inches.

"The storm was tracking further east than we expected" explained John Haase, a meteorologist with the national weather service, as updated tracking models were reported.

The region predicted to be the worst hit is further east. Haase said central Illinois, especially Peoria and Chicago, will be the hardest hit.

However, Hladik said the amount of snow that will accumulate depends on how quickly Burlington cools down. The sunny weekend caused the ground to warm up above freezing. The ground temperatures must be at or below freezing for snow to accumulate.

And before that can happen, the air temperature must get down below freezing. Ice or rain likely will fall before the snow. Once the temperature is low enough, the snow will begin to fall. The snow will be heavy and wet.

Hladik warned this could make for a dangerous situation for those who are driving in the bad weather, as ice likely will be beneath the snow on the roads.

Haase said the latter part of the week will prove to be quite cold, with temperatures reaching as low as 10 degrees before warming up early next week.

Before the storm rolls in, the Burlington Public Works Department is already preparing for the varied conditions.

According to city streets and sewers manager Chris Clements, there is not much the city can do to pretreat the streets when it rains.

“If it is going to rain, it is just a waste of salt and sand,” Clements said.

For now, his crew has been split into two shifts, a morning shift and an evening shift. Blades have been put back on the Public Works trucks and the crews will be ready to start pushing snow once enough snow accumulates.

Clements said a snow emergency will be called once more than two inches of snow accumulates on the streets.

“Since most of us will be sleeping when the snow starts, please consider parking on a side street if you live on a snow route,” the Burlington Police Department said on Facebook.

Once a snow emergency is called, any cars parked on snow emergency routes can be towed. The city will open lanes of traffic first on emergency routes and then on other streets.

“Once we get all the curbing done, then we can cancel the emergency,” Clements explained.

At the Hy-Vee store on Angular Street, the parking lot was crowded Monday afternoon as residents prepare for the storm.

Terry Etka of Burlington said he decided to make it to the store so he could pick up supplies in case of being snowed in.

Other shoppers were also making a grocery run.

"I'm not afraid its gonna snow up a storm, I'm afraid its gonna ice up a storm," said Mark Yarbrough, of Burlington.

Meanwhile Harley Dowell of Burlington said he isn't concerned about the weather.

"I'm just picking stuff up," he shrugged as shopped.