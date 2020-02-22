The Iowa Board of Regents issued $59.9 million in revenue bonds earlier this month that will assist the funding of a new Sports Performance Center near Jack Trice Stadium.

The total project is estimated to cost $90 million, which includes improvements to Jack Trice Stadium and Bergstrom Football Complex.

The University’s athletic department will have to repay the $59.9 million over 20 years, which will be paid for out of its ongoing operations, such as regular revenue streams, conference and NCAA revenues, ticket revenues and Cyclone Club revenues, said Chris Jorgensen, senior associate athletics director at ISU.

Plans for a Sports Performance Center have been in the works since 2018. ISU received the final approval from the Board of Regents in November, 2018, for the 110,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, which will include a work out facility, dining center, academic space and locker room for the football team.

Besides providing a one-stop destination for each student-athlete on campus, it’ll be great for recruiting purposes, Jorgensen said.

“(These types of facilities) are an expectation of (teams in a) power five conference to have,” Jorgensen said.

The building will be built in conjunction with Bergstrom Football Complex, which is just northwest of the stadium. The eastern side of the complex will receive interior upgrades to its facilities.

A new north entry plaza similar to the southern entrance would be built as apart of this project as the Olsen Building would be torn down.

The Olsen building currently is home to the Olympic sports weight rooms throughout the off-season for Olympic sports such as soccer, softball, tennis, Jorgensen said. There will not be a disturbance in their off-season training as their training will be moved to the Jacobson Building.

The Jacobson Building, which houses the athletic department, would receive some renovations as well. That would include an updated concourse and a remodeled game day operations, as well as a press conference room, band storage and visiting team facilities, according to board of regent documents.

Although there are no set dates for the start of construction in the project document presented to the Board of Regents in 2018, the plan is to have the Sports Performance Center and West Bergstrom additions start this summer.

Improvements to Jack Trice Stadium are scheduled to begin this summer, but won’t be complete until the 2021 football season, Jorgenson said.