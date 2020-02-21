WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $15.74 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 25 airports in Iowa.

This investment in Iowa’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports that was announced today by Secretary Chao.

“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The grants to airports in Iowa include the following awards:

$300,000 to Fort Madison Municipal Airport for runway lighting reconstruction.