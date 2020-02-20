Drivers who park their cars illegally in Nevada will have to pay more in fines and risk even more if those fines do not get paid, Nevada’s Director of Public Safety and Police Rick Martinez said.

Over the past several years, 50 percent of the parking citations issued by authorities in Nevada have never been paid because the city didn’t have an effective way to keep track of the 200-plus tickets issued each year, Martinez said.

But now, with changes which were implemented this week, fines have gone up and the Story County Treasurer’s Office now has the ability to refuse the renewal of a vehicle’s registration if there are outstanding fines.

“This was done because if half of the people aren’t paying their parking tickets and being responsible, we have to do something to get them to be responsible,” Martinez said.

Most parking violations, such as parking in a no parking zone and all-night parking, were bumped from $25 to $30. The most frequently cited violation, snow ordinance, was bumped from $50 to $55.

The tickets are now larger and will be placed in an envelope on a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle will have 20 days to either pay the fine or set a court date at the Public Safety Department in town hall to appeal the citation.

If someone chooses not to do either of the two options, police will mail the registered owner a letter informing them of the penalties if the fine is not paid. Ten days later, if nothing has changed, the initial fine will increase by $5 and a hold will be placed on their ability to register their vehicle.

“The whole idea behind this is that we just want people to pay their parking tickets,” Martinez said. “We don’t want to inconvenience people by holding their registration, but we had to do something to get (the people not paying) to be responsible.”

Even though officials hope the new policy presses more people to pay their fines, things won’t be smoothed out right away as there will be a period of educating the public about the changes, and holding those who haven’t paid their prior tickets accountable.

“The first year (of implementation) will be that hardest, but after that I’m assuming that more people will care of their parking tickets,” Martinez said.