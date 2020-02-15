DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.

Local students include:

Adel

Jacob Hardy, Dean’s List

Callie Zobeck, Dean’s List

Dallas Center

Kathryn Pagel, Dean’s List

De Soto

Taylor Boorn, Dean’s List

Redfield

Margaret Dredge, Dean’s List

Waukee

Kelsie Fogo, Dean’s List

Katherine Krusenstjerna, President’s List

Luke LeValley, Dean’s List

Katelyn Mardis, Dean’s List

Justin Minger, Dean’s List

Sanjana Nair, Dean’s List

Emina Oglecevac, Dean’s List

Jaime Peralta Cornejo, Dean’s List

Steven Peralta Cornejo, President’s List

Morgan Robinson, Dean’s List

Allison Roe, Dean’s List

Nathan Schleisman, Dean’s List

Amina Talic, President’s List

Delaney Taylor, President’s List

Haley Wood, Dean’s List