The Boone Police Department has held its annual Citizens Police Academy since 2009. The nine-week program teaches attendees the ins-and-outs of the police department, including classes on when police use firearms, and the legal side of police work. This is not a training class for the police department.

“But it’s as hands-on as we can make it. We try and get the people out of the classroom,” said Boone Police Chief John Wiebold, “Obviously, you know, the legal stuff is all classroom, but they’ll do mock traffic stops. They will learn about our tasers and those types of things.”

The course will be taught by numerous guest speakers as well as Boone police officers. One recommended add-on to the course is a ride-along with an officer. According to Wiebold, the experience of riding with the patrol car puts everything the students are learning into perspective.

“I think one of the my fondest memories, or one of the things that comes out of this that I like the most, is that I still run into those people that I’ve that did a ride along with me,” said Wiebold. “And we still have conversations.”

According to Wiebold, not only is the Academy a good place for the people of Boone to get to know their police department, but it is also good for forming relationships with the officers.

“So most of the time when law enforcement interacts with somebody, it’s because something negative has happened,” Wiebold said. “Building these relationships, you know, through something like this Citizens Police Academy, or something else we do, it lends a familiar face and a friendly face when something like that, something bad happens.”

The Citizen Police Academy kicks off Feb. 20 and concludes April 16. Classes will be held Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. Food, drinks and equipment will be provided. The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 10.