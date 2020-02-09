Valentine’s Day is almost here and area businesses are gearing up. Sweet treats are one of the many options for Valentine’s Day gifts. If you’re looking for cookies, pies, chocolates or more, local businesses have plenty of options across Dallas County.

Check out our previous features about Drew’s Quality Chocolates in Dexter and The Flaky Crust Pie Shoppe, based out of Clive. Today, we’re featuring Echo’s Cookies Shop in Waukee.

Echo Boland’s cookie business happened by accident.

The business started out of Echo’s home when she was working full-time. She happened to ask some of her co-workers if they wanted treats for their wives for Valentine’s Day.

“I Googled cookie bouquets, and I made a bunch, and I’ve never stopped. This is 12 years later,” Boland said. “When I retired, I worked out of my house for a year after that and it was really busy, people in and out, so then I just decided a store front is the next step. Here we are. We’re in our sixth year.”

Valentine’s Day is one of the shop’s busiest times. The most popular items vary from year to year.

The popular items include cookie bouquets, individual cookie cakes and cake balls.

“Our cinnamon rolls are good for Valentine’s morning,” Boland added.

Boland shares that there are treats available in the store, but it is best to pre-order. During a busy holiday, Boland requests a couple of days notice. The best way to place an order is to call (515) 508-1273 or stop into the store at 272 W Hickman Rd, Waukee. They do deliver on occasion, but that depends on the order.

Echo’s store is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Each item can be personalized.

“Everything is baked fresh so we don’t have it sitting in the freezer,” Boland said. “If you want something personalized, we bake it and it’s all yours.”

Boland feels there are some other gifts that go nicely with her baked treats. In the store, they carry Beanie Boos, balloons and the game, Yardzee.

Boland feels that sweet treats can make someone’s Valentine’s Day extra special because they are made with love.

For more information, visit www.echoscookies.com.