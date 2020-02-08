The Ames Community School District will celebrate its 150th birthday this year.

To further collect memorabilia from the past, honor the present, and look towards the future, the district is partnering with the Ames Tribune and Ames Historical Museum, as part of a year-long project that celebrates the school district. The year-long commemoration will be marked by various publications and features, published by the Tribune and the school district, both in print and online.

In order to properly commemorate the district’s lengthy history, the school district and the Ames Tribune are asking for memorabilia from students and alumni. Photos, memories, and story ideas can be sent directly to the district through Thoughtexchange, or submitted to the Ames Tribune.

“Ames Public Schools has an incredibly rich history that now dates back 150 years,” district officials said in a statement. “We are excited to celebrate this history with our community and are proud to partner with the Ames Tribune and Ames Historical Museum in this endeavor.”

“From academic excellence to incredible athletic performances, facility upgrades to our amazing teachers and alumni, we are all part of the history of Ames Public Schools.”

Although the first school house was built in Ames in 1867, the “Independent District of Ames” – Ames school district – was voted in during the Spring of 1870, which was followed by the creation of the first “Board of the Independent School District of Ames” – Ames school board – on May 7, 1870, according to information gathered by the Centennial Committee for the school district.

A couple of years after the district was established, a typical school day looked quite different than what it consists of today: a teacher’s salary was $35 dollars, the school day ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an hour for lunch, tests were given out loud, and extracurricular activities did not exist, according to information from the committee.

Today, 5,102 students attend the district that currently employs 340 teachers and 25 administrative staff members. Outside of the classroom, students have the ability to dive into the multiple organizations offered for students: over 10 clubs at the middle school, and over 60 clubs at the high school.

As a parent, school board president Alisa Frandsen said the district’s opportunities for students was a drawing part for her family.

“As somebody who is from Iowa, I think I’ve always been aware that the Ames Community School District has really high standards for education, so that was attractive for our family,” Frandsen said.

Frandsen ran for school board for the second time in November, and was re-elected as the board’s president. Her first term was a ‘fascinating time to be on the board,’ she said, which included passing the high school bond referendum, the district’s work with critical consciousness, and hiring the district’s equity director Anthony Jones.

As the district has grown, its relationship with the city of Ames has remained strong, and will continue to flourish, Ames Mayor John Haila said.

“The importance of a good school system can’t be overstated,” Haila said. “It’s really imperial that our educational system needs to prepare the kids for life after high school, whatever path that might take.”

“We’re extremely proud and the Ames school system has done an outstanding job of accomplishing that objective,” he said.

One of the first questions Haila receives from new Ames residents is regarding what the school district is like. The question is common, according to Haila, and comes from those with families and those who haven’t yet started a family.

“People who are looking to relocate to a community, one of the first things they want to know about is what the school system is like,” Haila said. “It’s one of the important aspects of being an attractive place to live and to raise a family.”

The Ames Tribune and ACSD would like to hear your memories from the school district in light of the 150th celebration. To submit photos to the Ames Tribune, send information to the following link: amestrib.com/contests

To submit information to ACSD, send information to the district’s Thoughtexchange platform: https://my.thoughtexchange.com/scroll/677294072