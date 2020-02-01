PELLA — More than 350 students were named to the Central College dean’s list for Fall 2019.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Emilee Anderson of Waukee

Sydney Canney of Adel

Sally Evoy of Adel

Gage Fuller of Adel

Lucas Heitz of Adel

Brittney Latcham of Waukee

Ashley Millard of Rippey

Kennedy Morris of Earlham

Anna Overla of Dallas Center

Sydney Rants of Grimes

Nathan Sanders of Waukee

Lillian Smithson of Redfield