South Hill Appreciation Banquet is Saturday

Registrations are due today for the South Hill Neighborhood Association’s 8th annual South Hill Appreciation Banquet.

The banquet will be 6 p.m. Saturday in the Burlington Gym at 129 S. Fourth St.

The evening begins with a time to socialize before a meal catered by Rondavoo.

This event highlights South Hill successes and there will be a presentation of recognition awards along with a program by Brenda Almack, who works in prevention at ADDS, Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services of Southeast Iowa, 1340 Mount Pleasant St. She will talk about the work and services of ADDS in the community.

As always, there will be lots of door prizes.

To offset the cost of the evening, the association is asking for a free will offering.

To attend, call (319) 752-7668.

For more information contact Vince Copeland, president of the South Hill Neighborhood Association, at (319) 572-3348.

Beekeeping course starts Thursday

DONNELLSON — The Lee County Extension Office, 414 Main St., Donnellson, will host a beginning beekeeper course at 6 p.m. Thursdays from this Thursday through Feb. 20.

The fee for the class is $25 each or $35 for couples.

Advance registration is required.

To register, call the extension office at (319) 835-5116.

Restorative justice program is Tuesday

KEOKUK — Barry McCrary, professor at Western Illinois University, will give a program on restorative justice at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at New Bethel Church, 1217 Morgan, Keokuk, in celebration of Black History Month.

A dinner will precede the program at 6 p.m. for a cost of $10.

Reservations must be made for the dinner by Thursday by calling Dianne Stanley at (319) 524-2086. The program at 7 p.m. is free.

This event is co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Keokuk Association for Rights and Equality (KARE).