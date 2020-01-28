Two other men were convicted in August of second degree murder and third degree kidnapping in the death of Breuer.

The Trial of the man accused of attacking Edward "Eddie" Breuer before his death will continue on as planned.

Stanley Baldwin, of Burlington, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felon. If convicted, Baldwin would face up to 10 years in prison.

Baldwin, who was arrested in March 2019 is scheduled to go to trial at the end of February in Van Buren county.

Two other individuals, Markell Price and Majestic Malone, were convicted in August of Breuer's murder, which happened later in the day than the crime which Baldwin is accused of committing.

Back in March of 2019, it is alleged Baldwin followed Breuer down Elm Court and brought Breuer back to an apartment building on 404 Acres Street in Burlington.

Baldwin allegedly interrogated Breuer and eventually allegedly broke Breuer's hand with a metal pipe.

When Price and Malone arrived, the two men took Breuer into the apartment, beat him, dragged him down the stairs, and threw him off the apartment's porch. Breuer would later die at Great River Medical Center.

Price and Malone were charged with first degree murder and first degree kidnapping but were convicted of second degree murder and third degree kidnapping.

Baldwin has denied his involvement.

During Monday's Pretrial conference, Judge Mark Kruse explained to Baldwin, who is representing himself, how the case will go. Kruse also appointed the Public Defender's office as Baldwin's standby counsel.

Standby counsel serves to answer questions the defendant might have in the course of the case. They cannot question witnesses, make arguments, or do anything else an attorney would normally do in the course of a trial.

Previously, the public defender's office served as Baldwin's attorney until Baldwin decided to represent himself. Kruse said he expects the office will refuse the case because of conflict of interest, but said he must give them the opportunity to deny the case to ensure the private attorney that will be appointed is able to get paid.