Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer and attorneys for Emmanuel Spann clashed over whether testimony coming from police officers should be allowed at the trial.

The main issue in question is whether officers should be allowed to state their observations that people in a surveillance video are talking with each other.

"The jury is sufficiently capable of determining whether two people are talking," argued Andrea Mason, an attorney for Spann.

Spann is accused of being one of five individuals who participated in a conspiracy that ended in the murder of Demarcus "Peanut" Chew.

The video in question is from the Expose night club in Gulfport, Illinois. It is alleged that Spann, along with four others, followed Chew from Expose to his house before allegedly killing him. According to arguments made in court, the video may show two or more people having a conversation in the night club.

Schaefer said that because law enforcement regularly review surveillance, they would be able to identify whether the individuals were having a conversation and, as such, this should not be an issue if an officer were to testify they believe people in the video are speaking to each other.

Mason argued the role of opinion testimony is to give jurors an opinion they would not be able to reach based on their own knowledge and wisdom. Deciding whether individuals are speaking on a video tape, in Mason's view, is something jurors can decide for themselves.

In addition, Mason argued if officers were to testify two people appeared to be having a conversation, and then Schaefer were to argue in closing arguments they were discussing the murder of Chew, the jury would give undue weight to Schaefer's arguement.

Judge Michael Schilling said he will address the issue as it comes up in court. He said he does not want to make a blanket ruling about statements officers might make on the stand.

Evidence to be excluded

Spann's attorneys asked for a number of facts to be excluded from the case against Spann, all of which the defense deemed irrelevant to the case at hand.

One issue is whether Anastasia Ross, mother of Chew's children, should be allowed to testify she is the mother of his children.

"In a homicide case, it is reversible error to permit the widow of decedent to state the number and ages of her children," the defense argued in their motion, citing a case from 1907.

Schaefer argued knowing Ross had a romantic relationship would prove she knows what he looked like. However Mason said anyone who knew Chew would be able to identify him and as such, knowing Ross is the mother of Chew's children is not relevant. This Mason said, would serve to only prejudice the jury and make the jury sympathetic toward Ross, her children and, ultimately, Chew.

Schilling agreed this part of her testimony would be irrelevant.

While two co-defendants of Spann admitted they are members of a gang in open court, they will not be allowed to testify to this at Spann's trial.

Andre Harris and Antoine Spann each plead guilty last year to gang participation as a part of a plea deal that ended in the two men receiving 15 and 20 year sentences, respectively, for their role in Chew's death in exchange for their testimony.

Schaefer said it is common for defense attorneys to attack those who take plea agreements and, as such, Schaefer felt it was only fair for the two men to testify about the charges to which they plead guilty.

"We ask what they were charged with, what they plead guilty to and what their sentence was," Schaefer explained.

Mason argued because gang participation is not a part of the prosecution's case, allowing the men to testify they plead guilty to being in a gang would unfairly prejudice the jury against Spann.

As a compromise, it was agreed the two men will testify they plead guilty to felonies and what they were sentenced to, but they will not be allowed to name the felonies.

Defense attorneys also took issue with what may be said by the co-defendants in the case. In addition to gang participation, the men will not be allowed to talk about their socioeconomic status, prior bad acts for which Spann has not been charged or speculate on Spann's state of mind during the alleged crime.

According to Mason, the 8th circuit court has ruled if a witness testifies something they are not supposed to say, then the court should dismiss the case and allow it to be retried if the testimony is too prejudicial. The court has said the witness should testify and improper statements should not be addressed until after they are made.

"I don't agree with the way the 8th circuit says to do it," Schilling said.

Both Schaefer and Mason agreed this is not their preferred method of dealing with the issue, either.

The way Schilling suggested correcting the issue is to allow both men to testify twice, once without the jury and once with the jury. This would allow for objections to be made and the witnesses to testify without fear of jeopardizing the case.

Schilling admitted this would be a time consuming practice, but said this would be the best way to ensure none of the forbidden topics are mentioned. Rather than forcing this method on the attorneys, Schilling left the decision up to the attorneys.

The attorneys will make their decision in the coming days.

Juror names

The names of the jurors in the Spann case will not be released to the public.

"Any information identifyiing (sic) in any way information about the identify of the jurors, including alternates, selected to serve in this case shall be kept private and confidential and shall be available only to the court and counsel of record," Schilling said in a ruling dated Jan. 25.

Traditionally, the names of jurors are eligible to be released after the case is over, but this will not be the case with jurors in the Spann case. Under Shilling's ruling the jurors names will only be released if a special order is made.

If someone were to request the names of jurors in the case, the jurors will be able to argue against their names being released.

Schilling did not give a reason for his decision.

The Spann case continues tomorrow with day four of jury selection.