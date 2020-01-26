WEST BURLINGTON — Angie McCall was named Employee of the Month at Great River Medical Center. She is a patient service associate in the Cardiovascular Care Unit.

McCall took a patient home to Mount Pleasant after the patient was discharged. The patient didn't have any family or friends who could take her, and she would have had to pay a $75 taxi fee.

•••

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital recognized Paul Fraise as their November Employee of the Month.

Fraise has worked in the Facilities Management Department at Fort Madison Community Hospital for 20 years.

He was recognized with a nomination that includes the following:

“What makes an employee a great employee one may ask? Instead of trying to explain it, you could just have them follow this employee for a day. You may see them throughout your day and they will always greet you as well as our visitors. You will see this employee working on a variety of things throughout the day however, that is just some of the items they have been doing. This employee does a lot behind the scenes that many of us do not see.”

Fraise enjoys hunting, fishing and visiting his grandchildren in Kansas when not working at FMCH.

•••

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital recognized Anna Frakes as their December Employee of the Month.

Drakes works as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, and will be starting her fourth year at FMCH in March.

She was recognized with a nomination that includes the following:

“Whenever someone needs help, this employee is the first to step up and volunteer to be there. She shows so much compassion for her patients and never misses a beat when it comes to a busy day. … I know whenever I have a problem; she is my go to person.

“A few weeks ago, we really were able to see that heart of gold when an elderly man came in, clearly in extremely bad shape. This employee spent countless time with him to clean him up, cover his wounds, provide anything needed/required and there was never a hesitation in her demeanor, she did whatever was needed to make him comfortable and get him back on the right track.”

When not at work, Frakes loves to hang out with her family and friends or curl up with a good book.

Each month a FMCH employee is honored for going above, and beyond for the good of the patient, their co-workers and the organization.

•••

MOUNT PLEASANT — Main Street Mount Pleasant is looking for interested entrepreneurs who could use $28,000 to expand and grow their business idea within the Mount Pleasant Main Street district.

The Open 4 Business competition is a chance for entrepreneurs to try out their business ideas for downtown Mount Pleasant. Each of the state’s 53 Main Street organizations can submit one business to represent their program at the state competition July 27 in Iowa City. The business must be for-profit, and have been in operation for at least one year.

Businesses also must complete an online application and submit a short video outlining their business idea and how it will benefit their community's local economic climate. A 25-percent cash match is required.

For complete details about this program, contact Lisa Oetken, executive director, Main Street Mount Pleasant at (319) 385-3101, or Robin Bostrom, business specialist, Iowa Downtown Resource Center/Main Street Iowa at (515) 348-6176 or robin.bostrom@iowaEDA.com.

•••

CARTHAGE, Ill. — WCAZ-AM is now transmitting from Hancock County in Carthage, Illinois. WCAZ General Manager Bob Bruce commented “the move of the WCAZ transmitter from Macomb to Carthage allows us to better serve listeners and clients in Hancock and surrounding counties from sunup to sundown.”

Bruce added “I’d like to thank Hancock County Broadcasting president Mike Seaver and vice-president Phil Alexander for their invaluable help in making this move possible. Dealing with the FCC is always a long process and we had several obstacles put in front of us that none of us could have expected. It’s good to be have WCAZ where it belongs.”

WCAZ transmits from sunup to sundown at 1510 AM and 24 hours a day at 93.1 FM. Hancock County Broadcasting has petitioned the FCC to move it’s FM translator to the WCAZ tower in Carthage which will increase the FM coverage area to most of Hancock County.