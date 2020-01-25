Dr. Brad Manard drove hours out into the wilderness, parked his car and settled in for the night. He was there to capture the best photo of a wildflower, and he knew just the time to get it. One time the high school superintendent hiked a mile and a half up a mountain at 4 a.m. to get the perfect sunrise photo.

“That’s not something you would normally see when I’m wearing my dress shoes,” said Manard.

However, his wife doesn’t think that this is how people would view the Boone Community School District superintendent on his days off. The evidence of his adventures hangs up in his office and his conference room as well as in the local restaurant, the Colorado Grill.

The people of Boone, Iowa, know Manard as the retiring superintendent that saw them through some of the bigger changes in the school’s history.

Manard served as the superintendent for 11 years and is set to retire in June 2020.

There are many memorable moments from Manard’s time in Boone. He met his wife when she was the Boone Middle School principal. When the school set out to build a new high school, it was Manard that saw them through. He and the committee educated the community and organized the undertaking. The vote needed a 60 percent approval, something never achieved before.

“And as soon as he gave… that figure we, Dr. Manard and I, both knew that it was that we had passed it and then he kind of did announce that it passed,” said Dr. Jeff Anderson, former School Board Director, “You know, I don’t think either Dr. Manard or I are necessarily huggers but we definitely shook hands at that moment.

Manard himself always remembers that everything he does is for the kids. Though his work is mainly with parents and staff, he ensures the students are thought of in every step of the process. The job of a superintendent is difficult sometimes, and Manard has not been a stranger to those struggles. Decisions have to be made for the whole community, says Manard, and sometimes one person can feel left out.

“When we built the high school, I was given some students a tour of the school,” said Manard, “And it wasn’t quite done. But I was showing them what we’re doing and what we’re working on. And one of the students put her hands over her mouth. And she looked at me and said, ‘It’s like you had us in mind when you design the school.’ And I thought that was the perfect answer for a student to come into our school.”

Manard has worn many different hats over his years working in education, but he always knew he would end up working with kids. In high school as well as in college he coached and judged sports such as diving and gymnastics. He was an international gymnastics judge while he lived in Nebraska, a teacher and a superintendent at multiple school districts before landing in Boone.

Manard also wears the hat of an author. An avid Jimmy Buffett lover, his first book, Life Lessons of a Legend, details the life of the famous singer’s father figure down in Key West, Florida. Manard published the memoir 2008, and it gets print requests to this day. Manard is not only a fan of nonfiction, but many of his works in progress are fiction novels pulling from his life experiences.

“The other book is a novel that takes place in Estes Park, Colorado,” said Manard, “And I’ve got about three-four other books that are different phases of the finished. So I’m really looking forward to getting and focusing on those when I retire.”

Manard’s retirement will not be much of a retirement. His goals for the future involve more nature excursions with his camera while living in Colorado, more family time and writing the novels he has been trying to finish writing for years.

“So I’m fairly confident that even though I’ve lived a very active and busy professional life, I’ve got other things that will take the place of that,” said Manard.