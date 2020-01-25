DES MOINES - The following students have been named to the honors list for the Fall 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.
Dallas Center
Christina Steinberger, President’s List
De Soto
Faith McCartney, President’s List
Perry
Jazmane Cardona, Dean’s List
Waukee
Abby Bodwell, President’s List
Dorothy Jurgens, President’s List
Erica McClure, Dean’s List
Varinia Peralta Cornejo, President’s List
Laresa Reed, President’s List
Allison Stonehocker, President’s List
Haley Stork, President’s List
Brooke Swain, President’s List