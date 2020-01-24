The legislation is in response to the rape suffered by Justina Rucinski by a man picking up an order.

Proposed legislation by a Mount Pleasant senator would eliminate state requirements that open up home bakers to the vulnerabilities that come with doing business from their doorstep.

“I have enrolled a bill, SF2035, to fix the Home Baker disaster that Justina Rucinski suffered because of, in my opinion, an unnecessary Iowa law,” Sen. Rich Taylor (D-Mount Pleasant) told The Hawk Eye.

Rucinski was sexually assaulted in August by a man who gained entry to her home under the guise of picking up a cookie order.

As the trial of her attacker, Steven Mauck, progressed, commenters on social media asked why she chose to do business from her home.

The reason was simple: Iowa law said she had to.

“‘Food establishment’” does not include ... Premises of a residence in which food that is not a time/temperature control for safety food is sold for consumption off the premises to a consumer customer, if the food is labeled to identify the name and address of the person preparing the food and the common name of the food,” reads Iowa Code chapter 137F.1.

Taylor’s bill, however, would remove the requirement that bakers disclose their address and do business at their home.

In Iowa, and a handful of other states, individuals can operate home bakeries that sell certain items, namely cookies, breads and cakes. Those who do operate home businesses have strict rules, one being that they are limited in how much money their bakery can make.

Another rule is that bakers not only must do business on their doorstep, but they also must print their address on all packaging.

It was this law that proved to be fateful for Rucinski.

Rucinski operates her business, Sweetems Cakery and Cookie Co., out of her home as required by law. Rucinski said she has had hundreds of people in and out of her home. Until she was attacked, Rucinski said she hadn’t even considered the danger she was in. To Rucinski, it’s just a part of doing business.

“Not everyone can afford a brick-and-mortar store,” Rucinski said.

In early August, Rucinski began working with a woman named Emily Barens on a large order of custom cookies. The order was so large that Rucinski felt she must have been meant to meet Barens. Eventually, Rucinski asked Barens to come to her house to pay for the cookie order.

However, Barens never showed up. Instead Steven Mauck, 38, of Burlington came. He said he was there to pick up the order. He used this ruse to get into Rucinski’s house, tie her hands with zip ties and violently raped her.

Mauck was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for sexual-assault. However, that sentence doesn’t undo what happened to Rucinski. But, Rucinski said, this bill can protect other women, and men, from being taken advantage of by being forced to open their homes to strangers.

“I am happy that something good can come out of this,” Rucinski said.

The bill has been referred to the State Government Committee and on Thursday was assigned to a subcommittee. As of Thursday afternoon, no lobbyists had issued opinions on the bill.