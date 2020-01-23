Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders, two Democratic senators juggling high-stakes presidential campaigns and an ongoing Senate impeachment trials against President Donald Trump will hold pre-Caucus events in Ames this weekend.

Sanders’ town hall event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Saturday at City Auditorium 515 Clark Ave., and will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), as well as filmmaker Michael Moore and musical group Portugal The Man.

Klobuchar’s event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Jethro’s BBQ Steak ‘n Chop, 1301 Buckeye Ave. The visit comes after she postponed an event last Monday at the Ames Public Library.

After coming close to the Democratic nomination in 2016, Sanders is firmly entrenched in the top-tier of a once-plentiful Democratic field, with 11 days until the Iowa Caucus.

Sanders is locked in four-way tussle at the top of state polls with former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Nationally, Sanders and Biden are polling around 20 percent in most out-of-state polls.

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Sanders in October, is the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, that includes eastern part of the Bronx and portions of north-central Queens.

During her endorsement rally in Queensbridge, N.Y., she said that her endorsement is intended to help build a movement, which would shape not just whether Democrats beat President Donald Trump in 2020, “but how.”

The first-term congresswoman, often referred to as AOC, is seen as a rising progressive Democrat, became the youngest woman to serve in the legislative body when she defeated Republican opponent Anthony Pappas in 2018.

One of the major commonalities that Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez share is their promotion of Green New Deal initiatives.

In March 2019, the initial Green New Deal initiative released by Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey was a broad framework for initiatives to limit climate change, like the need for a just transition toward cleaner energy.

The initiative has now been anchored toward not only addressing climate change, but housing.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have both proposed the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act, a proposal that aims to transform the entire stock of public housing in the U.S., 1.2 million units, into energy-efficient homes powered by on-site renewable energy.

Authors say the bill would create about 240,000 jobs per year and reduce greenhouse emissions equivalent to taking 1.2 million cars off the road.

Klobuchar heads to Jethro’s BBQ on Sunday

On Sunday, the Minnesota senator will head to Ames fresh off a sweep of momentous endorsements and strong polling.

Last weekend, the New York Times co-endorsed Klobuchar, alongside Warren, as their picks for the Democratic nomination, the first time the newspaper of records has favored two candidate for endorsements.

Since announcing her campaign in February during a blizzard on the banks of the Mississippi River, Klobuchar has frequented much of Iowa’s more rural, Republican districts during this campaign.

Klobuchar’s plan centers on expanding several existing programs that are popular within the agricultural sector.

She wants farmers’ subsidies to be tied to their cost of production, which would likely boost the amount of money they receive.

She would also hike funding for disaster aid and spend more money on conservation programs that pay farmers to adopt certain environmentally friendly practices.

In a recent Focus on Rural America, Klobuchar placed fourth with 11 percent favorability.