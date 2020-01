The ice rink is now open in Adel.

The rink, located in the Raccoon Valley Bank community lawn at the corner of 10th and Main, officially opened on Tuesday, Jan. 21. A number of kids, families and adults were out enjoying the ice Tuesday afternoon.

The entrance to the rink is located on the east side, along 10th Street. If the entrance is closed, the rink is closed.

Those wanting to try out the rink should bring their own skates.