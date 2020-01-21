The Burlington City Council tonight will once again vote on whether the next city council will receive a raise.

The council voted 4-1, with councilman Bill Maupin voting against the proposal at the meeting on Jan. 6.

The salary for the Burlington City Council is set by city code, which means the council must vote on the raise three times before the raise becomes a part of Burlington law.

While this is the second reading of the ordinance, the Council has the opportunity to wave the third reading, meaning tonight's vote could be the last vote on the council's raises.

The resolution would change the rate of city council pay from $500 per month to $750 per month of $9,000 per year. The mayor's salary would increase from $550 per month to $833 per month or $10,000 per year.

Discussions over a salary increase started in November when former mayor Shane McCampbell said he would like to see future councils receive an increase in pay. McCampbell originally asked for $12,000 per month for council members and $20,000 for the mayor. However, the council opted to tone back the raises.

In addition to the outright raise, future councils would see their salary increase each year equal to the average Consumer Price Index increase from the previous fiscal year.

If approved, the new salary will go into effect in January of 2022, after Mayor Jon Billups, Mayor Pro-Tem Lynda Graham-Murray and Councilman Matt Rinker face reelection.

Iowa Law requires an election take place in between when a raise is voted for and when the raise is implemented.

The Burlington City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Thomas J Smith Council Chambers on the third floor of city hall.