The Iowa Transportation Commission recently approved $1,383,485 for five trail projects throughout the state, including the High Trestle Trail extension to the Raccoon River Valley Trail in Dallas County.

The Federal Recreational Trails Program was created in 1991 for the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and nonmotorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state and federal agencies, and private organizations through an annual application-based program. Projects funded this cycle include the Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector, Bluff Creek OHV Park Bridge Replacements, Cedar Valley Nature Trail, Support for Program and Bicycle Summit and the Tatonka Ska Trace Rail Trail.

The $328,175 Federal Recreational Trails funding for the Dallas County Conservation Board is designated for Phase IV trail construction. This funding is allocated for the next fiscal year and will become available in October 2020.

“This funding helps us build trail in 2021,” said Mike Wallace, DCCB executive director. “Previous grants and donations will allow us to start Phase II construction later this summer.”

Phase II of the trail connector project begins at the western city limits of Woodward at S Avenue and moves west to R Avenue. Phase III will continue westward to Quinlan Avenue, and funding cycles and contractor bids will determine scheduling of this trail work.

Moving forward, the DCCB still needs essential private and corporate donations to make this overall $5 million project a reality. With the latest Federal Recreational Trail Grant, nearly 80 percent of the funds have been raised. Private and corporate donations are used as matching dollars for the major grants. Contributions of $1,000 or more are eligible to receive recognition on trailhead signs. This project goes as fast as the funding allows.

To make a contribution to the Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector project you can go to www.letsconnectdallascounty.com or contact Director Mike Wallace at the Dallas County Conservation Board office at 515-465-3577.