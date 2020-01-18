WASHINGTON – Before the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins in earnest Tuesday, House Democrats and White House lawyers file written arguments in the case during the holiday weekend.

As the trial resumes, Trump is scheduled to travel to an annual economic conference in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I’m going to be going to Davos," Trump said Thursday at the White House. "I’ll be meeting the biggest business leaders in the world; getting them to come here. I'll also be meeting with foreign leaders."

The Senate set a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday for the seven House managers, who will prosecute the case against Trump, to file a brief summarizing their argument.

The articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, while withholding $391 million in military aid. The White House then directed aides and agencies to defy subpoenas for testimony and documents during the inquiry.

The House brief echoes reports from the Intelligence and Judiciary committees summarizing their investigations. Two of the managers, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., each gave speeches summarizing the case before the House approved the articles Dec. 18.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces House managers for the impeachment of President Trump alongside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, left, and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Jan. 15, 2020.

Here are when some highlights expected during the next week:

Monday: White House files brief

The Senate set a deadline of noon Monday for White House lawyers to file a brief outlining their argument.

Trump has repeatedly declared the investigation a partisan hoax. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump has done nothing wrong and would be exonerated at trial.

"I think it should go very quickly," Trump said Thursday of the impeachment trial. "This is a hoax. It's a shame."

While the White House has attacked how the House conducted its inquiry, this will be the first time Trump's lawyers provide a formal reply to the charges against him.

"He hasn't had a chance to make his case. He will have that chance in the Senate," Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said of the trial. "The Senate owes that to him and I think the Congress owes that to the country. We can't just have a one sided process that suddenly ends."

Tuesday: Senate trial resumes

The Senate set a deadline of noon Tuesday for the House to respond in writing to the White House brief. Then the trial resumes at 1 p.m.

The Senate is expected to debate a resolution setting rules for how the trial will be conducted, such as when and for how they will meet each day. One of the most contentious issues is whether to subpoena witnesses and documents to gather additional evidence. Democrats advocate witnesses, but some Republicans said they would be unnecessary. A 51-vote majority of senators will set the rules in a chamber with 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he has the votes to delay a decision on witnesses until after hearing opening arguments from the House managers and White House lawyers and after senators submit written questions to both sides.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has urged subpoenas for four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Schumer said Thursday that votes on witnesses are expected Tuesday, bolstered by new evidence from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

"We expect that we will have votes on these witnesses on Tuesday, but we can't be sure until we see the resolution that McConnell has put together," Schumer said.

But even GOP senators open to hearing witnesses have said they would wait to decide until after opening statements and written questions, as McConnell suggested.

"While I need to hear the case argued and the questions answered, I tend to believe having additional information would be helpful," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who supported calling witnesses in the 1999 trial for President Bill Clinton. "Prior to hearing the statement of the case and the senators asking questions, I will not support any attempts by either side to subpoena documents or witnesses."

House impeachment managers walk through the Capitol Rotunda to present the articles to the Senate on Jan. 15, 2020.

Wednesday through Saturday: Trial continues

The Senate will vote Tuesday on rules for how the trial will be conducted, but it is expected to convene at 1 p.m. each weekday.