Buttigieg to Campaign with Congressman Loebsack in Southeast Iowa



Pete Buttigieg will return to Iowa on Monday to campaign with Congressman Dave Loebsack. On Monday and Tuesday, he will hold town halls in Fairfield, Burlington, Keokuk and Mount Pleasant.



The stop in Burlington will be at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave. Doors will open at 7:15 p.m. Before that, he will be in Fairfield at 5:45 p.m. at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 N Main St. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m.

The campaign stops will resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Keokuk at Lake Cooper Foundation, 810 S Main St. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Then it's off to Mount Pleasant at Iowa Wesleyan University Howe Student Activity Center, Social Hall, 150 W. Franklin St. Doors will open at noon.