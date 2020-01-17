It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
12-3-19
Optimae reported a missing client. Client was located by staff and returned.
12-10-19
Arrested a male for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
12-13-19
Cite and release male on driving under suspension.
12-17-19
Recovered a stolen vehicle from 917 Guthrie St. Vehicle was stolen from Ames, Iowa.
12-18-19
Casey’s General Store reported a gas drive off.
12-19-19
A resident reported a burglary. Chainsaws were taken. Anyone with information please contact this office.
12-28-19
A resident reported a theft of his catalytic convertor.
12-29-19
A hit and run was reported at Kum & Go.