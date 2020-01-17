It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

12-3-19

Optimae reported a missing client. Client was located by staff and returned.

12-10-19

Arrested a male for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

12-13-19

Cite and release male on driving under suspension.

12-17-19

Recovered a stolen vehicle from 917 Guthrie St. Vehicle was stolen from Ames, Iowa.

12-18-19

Casey’s General Store reported a gas drive off.

12-19-19

A resident reported a burglary. Chainsaws were taken. Anyone with information please contact this office.

12-28-19

A resident reported a theft of his catalytic convertor.

12-29-19

A hit and run was reported at Kum & Go.