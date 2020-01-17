Jo Datisman of Dubuque, Iowa and Dale Schumacher of Perry, Iowa were united in marriage January 4th at 12 p.m. at the Center Grove United Methodist Church in Dubuque. Pastor Burrows of the Perry First United Methodist Church officiated and the Schumacher Grandchildren provided the music. Jo was escorted down the aisle by her grandchildren, Lauren Kirby and Ben Kirby of Colorado. The attendants were Sandra Kirby, Tammy O ‘Brien, Scott Schumacher, and Brad Datisman.

Jo and Dale hosted a noon dinner for the guests. The couple will be residing in Hiawatha, Iowa.

Jo is the mother of two grown children. Her career as an educator included Dubuque, Clinton, and Pella Public School Systems. Dale is the father of two grown children and his educational career was in the area of Industrial Technology, he taught at the Perry High School for forty three years. Now, as active retirees they volunteer in their local churches, in community groups, and both enjoy traveling.

Members of the Perry First United Methodist Church are hosting a reception for Jo and Dale. This will be held in the fellowship hall from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, January 18. Anyone is welcome to come and greet the couple. Your presence is desired but please, no presents.